Mercedes-Benz EQS interior unveiled with massive 55-inch screen

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of its upcoming EQS electric sedan with a massive 55-inch screen at the center of its user experience inside the vehicle.

The EQS is an important vehicle for Mercedes-Benz.

It features all of its latest electric and autonomous technology, and it is going to be its new flagship electric vehicle to compete in the luxury segment against the Tesla Model S, which has been putting pressure on its S-Class.

The German automaker is going to fully unveil the production version of the EQS in a few weeks, but it has now already unveiled the interior.

Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Daimler Group, commented on the unveiling:

“With our EQS, we have created a completely new, future generation of luxury cars. Based on our style of sensual purity, we create desire by combining a beautifully seductive sculpture with the most progressive proportion. Key features such as the ‘one-bow’ design and a holistically integrated, highly reduced and seamless styling gives the EQS its sporty and progressive look. That’s what sets it apart from any other vehicle we have ever created – that’s what makes our EQS so extraordinary.”

Here are a few pictures of the Mercedes-Benz EQS unveiled today by the company:

At the center of the interior sits a massive 141-cm (55-inch) display that wraps around the entire dashboard.

This new displayed called “MBUX Hyperscreen” is so significant that it had its own unveiling earlier this year, but now we get to see it in the context of the full interior of the EQS.

Mercedes-Benz describes the EQS almost as a living thing with senses and organs powered by artificial intelligence:

“But the EQS is not only a car that appeals to (almost) all human senses. As an exceptionally intelligent vehicle, it also has many senses itself. Depending on the equipment, up to 350 sensors of various types are used as sensory organs in all parts of the car. They measure distances, speeds and accelerations, lighting conditions, precipitation and temperatures, seat occupancy as well as the driver’s eyelid movements or the passengers’ language. This wealth of information is processed by control units that, controlled by algorithms, make decisions at lightning speed. So they are the brain, so to speak. But a lot of information is only useful if you can do something with it. The new EQS can expand its capabilities based on new experiences, because it is highly capable of learning thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).”

The automaker listed some examples of how and where AI is improving the customer experience:

The optional driving sound is interactive, reacting to a good dozen different parameters such as the position of the accelerator pedal, speed, or recuperation. The choice of drive program also influences the driving sound. Intelligent sound design algorithms calculate the sounds in the amplifier of the Burmester® surround sound system in real time, and the loudspeakers reproduce them.

The ENERGIZING COACH recommends one of the ENERGIZING COMFORT programmes Freshness, Warmth, Vitality or Joy depending on the situation and the individual. If the Mercedes-Benz vivoactive® 3 smartwatch, the Mercedes-Benz Venu® smartwatch or another compatible Garmin® wearable is linked, personal values such as stress level or sleep quality optimise the precision of the recommendation.

The MBUX system proactively shows the right functions for the user at the right time. The context-sensitive awareness is constantly optimised, both by changes in the surroundings and by user behaviour. The so-called zero layer offers the user dynamic, aggregated content from the entire MBUX system, and thus the associated services, on the uppermost level of the MBUX information architecture. The MBUX Interior Assistant recognises operating requests based on movements and in the EQS does so also in the rear.

Mercedes-Benz is also teasing a new heads-up display with an impressive 77-inch field of view.

As previously mentioned, the EQS is going to have to compete with Tesla, and the German automaker has decided to match the competitor with its own HEPA filter inside the electric sedan:

“The HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air) as part of the optional equipment ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus with a volume of 9.82 dm³ cleans the incoming outside air at its very high filtration level. Over 99.65 percent of particles of all sizes are eliminated. Around 600 grams of activated charcoal are used to neutralise odours. The adsorption area is equivalent to about 150 football fields.”

The automaker has spent a lot of time creating experiences inside the EQS.

A good example is the different “ENERGIZING NATURE programmes” powered by the Burmester® surround sound system in the EQS:

Forest Glade: can help to escape the noisy daily routine and boost concentration. Birdsong, rustling leaves and a gentle breeze create a feel-good ambience. The programme is rounded off by warm music soundscapes and subtle fragrancing.

Sounds of the Sea: can have a positive and relaxing effect through the combination of soft music soundscapes, wave sounds and seagull sounds. Warms and cools at the same time with the soothingly slow rhythm of the ocean waves combined with blasts of air from the air conditioning system.

Summer Rain: can serve as an acoustic oasis in noisy traffic, cooling and calming with sounds of raindrops on leafy canopies, distant thunder, pattering rain and ambient music soundscapes.

The EQS is equipped with many more luxury features that you can learn about here.

The full unveiling with exterior design and specs is expected on April 15, and the vehicle is expected to hit the market by the end of the year.

