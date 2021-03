Tesla goes on hiring spree at Gigafactory Texas, prepares new battery cell factory

Tesla is turning on the recruiting machine in Texas as it adds about 50 new jobs based out of Gigafactory Texas, including many jobs related to local battery cell production.

The automaker has lot going on right now when it comes to adding production capacity.

It has Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, two brand new factories, under construction, and it is significantly expanding Gigafactory Shanghai.

Furthermore, Tesla is venturing into manufacturing its own battery cells for the first time, and it is in the process of deploying its first full-scale battery cell factories at those sites.

At Gigafactory Texas, Tesla is expected to start Model Y production during the second half of the year.

Drone flyovers of the construction site show some great progress, and Tesla has been slowly hiring people for production instead of construction jobs.

Now, Tesla is posting a new batch of almost 50 new job opneings at Gigafactory Texas in Austin, Texas.

Many of the jobs are related to battery cell production.

For example, Tesla writes in the description of a Manufacturing Engineering Manager job at Gigafactory Texas:

“The battery cell is a critical component in Tesla vehicles and storage systems. This role will have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to our products. The work environment is demanding, fast-paced and incredibly exciting. You will push your limits, and work with talented teams in turning the unbelievable into reality. You will foster an environment where superior work is rewarded, and where individuals carry tremendous responsibility.”

The timeline for Tesla to achieve volume battery cell production at the factory is currently unclear, but the automaker appears to be looking to already hire dozens of people for it at the factory.

Here’s the latest batch of job listings that Tesla posted for Gigafactory Texas:

