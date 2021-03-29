Quick Charge Podcast: March 29, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla goes on hiring spree at Gigafactory Texas, prepares new battery cell factory
- Tesla secures order for 10 electric semi-trucks and 2 Megachargers
- Elon Musk raises doubts about Tesla’s battery cell and electric truck production this year
- Tesla drastically increases price of Solar Roof
- Mercedes-Benz EQS interior unveiled with massive 55-inch screen
- Someone bought the very first new GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck for $2.5 million
- Rivian CEO reveals collaboration with Yakima
- Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi plans to make EVs
- Biden administration launches major US offshore wind push
- EGEB: Wind and solar drove a record fall in coal in 2020…
