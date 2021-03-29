Tesla secures order for 10 electric semi-trucks and 2 Megachargers

Tesla has secured a new order for 10 Tesla electric semi-trucks and 2 Megachargers with almost $2 million in US government support.

Since unveiling the Tesla Semi in 2017, Tesla has been taking reservations with large deposits for the electric truck.

The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker is still accumulating orders.

There are now several government incentive programs to try to help accelerate the electrification of heavy-duty trucks, and without being in production yet, a company has secured funding to help them acquire Tesla Semi trucks.

The Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), which provides clean transportation funding on California’s southern coast, has awarded MHX Leasing LLC (MHX), a California-based logistics company, $1.9 million for the deployment of 10 Tesla Semi class 8 semis, and $560,000 to help deploy two overhead electric cranes.

Momentum, a company who helped MHX formulate the project and apply for funding, wrote about the initiative:

MHX sought funding from the MSRC’s Zero & Near-Zero-Emission Trucking-to-Warehouse, Distribution, & Intermodal Facilities in Riverside & San Bernardino Counties grant program to support the purchase and deployment of 10 battery-electric Class 8 Tesla Semis as a part of its efforts to electrify its fleet of trucks in the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The company also reported that the deal includes Tesla deploying two “MEgachargers” at MHX’s Fontana, California, facility:

To charge these vehicles, MHX will also purchase, install, and operate two Tesla Megachargers at its MHX-Napa Fontana distribution facility in Fontana, California.

The Megacharger is Tesla’s new charging solution for its Tesla Semi with a capacity expected to be over 1 MW.

Tesla has been working with CharIN, an industry association behind the CCS standard, to develop High Power Charging for Commercial Vehicles (HPCCV) with the goal to standardize the Megacharger.

The automaker recently produced new Tesla Semi prototypes, the first new ones in three years, and it has indicated that production should start this year with some deliveries to customers.

However, CEO Elon Musk raised doubts this weekend about Tesla achieving any significant volume until next year when they have more battery cells.

