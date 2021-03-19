Podcast: Tesla Heavy Trucking, BMW i4, Rivian Adventure Network, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla Heavy Trucking, the BMW i4, the Rivian Adventure Network, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla announces that Jerome Guillen transitions to new role leading ‘Tesla Heavy Trucking’
- Tesla stops taking orders for Powerwall without solar panels
- Tesla to shut down final assembly plant in Tilburg following Model S/X refresh
- Tesla Model X with over 400,000 miles gets turned into a piece of art by Kenny Scharf
- VW announces plan to reduce battery costs by up to 50% and secure 240 GWh of capacity
- BMW unveils i4 electric sedan with 300 miles of range
- BMW iX price comes much higher than expected at more than $80,000
- Rivian reveals impressive map of over 600 planned fast-charging stations and wall charger
- Porsche follows Tesla’s Supercharger lead with its own private charging network
- Toyota lobbies US government in its increasingly delusional effort to slow down electric vehicles
- Toyota teases its first electric SUV
- Lordstown hype train slows down after prototype catches on fire, orders put into question
Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
