Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Buydig is offering the Webetop 155Wh Portable Power Station for $79 shipped. Down from its $149 list price at Amazon, this deal beats the all-time low there by $11 is the best available. You’ll find that this portable battery has a 42000mAh capacity to power your gear while you’re on-the-go. It features a 110V AC outlet that packs up to 150W peak power output to charge your MacBook with ease. There are also three 12V DC ports and even a cigarette adapter so you can recharge it in the car. When it comes to powering your other gear, there are three USB-A 2.1A ports to make things easy. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $119.99 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $169 going rate you’d pay on a new model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Whether you’re looking to ride out the rest of the winter weather or already have summer on the mind, ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty.

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TRODEEM Solar Landscape LED Outdoor Lights for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 5YL4IZOZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at a grand total of 52% off its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that each light delivers ample brightness to light up your trees, home, or even walkways should you choose to mount it on the side of your home. Being powered by a built-in solar panel also means you won’t have to worry about changing batteries or running wires to install. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

