Quick Charge Podcast: March 10, 2021

- Tesla (TSLA) leads battery cell cost by wide margin, according to new report
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin pushes for production soon despite precarious permit situation
- Tesla Model Y is already putting pressure on NIO and Xpeng with rapid ramp-up in China
- Tesla and LG in talks to produce 4680 battery cell at new factory
- Rivian CEO shares how roomy the back of the R1S will be
- Toyota releases first teaser picture of new electric car ahead of unveiling
- Aston Martin promises (some) battery EVs by 2025
- A first look at US cement manufacturers’ road map to carbon neutrality
- EGEB: How will Amazon’s Bezos Earth Fund spend its $10B by 2030?
- Harley-Davidson announces new chief electric vehicle officer
