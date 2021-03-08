Tesla Model S refresh spotted with potential third-row seats

A group of fresh Tesla Model S vehicles with the new design refresh has been spotted at Fremont factory, and it looks like one of them might have third-row seats.

Earlier this year, Tesla officially unveiled the new Model S and Model X refresh.

The vehicles are equipped with new powertrains, slightly refresh exterior design, and a brand new interior.

Tesla is still working on validating the new versions of its two flagship electric vehicles, and last week, Elon Musk said that the retooling of the production lines was almost done.

The community has been looking for signs of deliveries starting soon, and now a drone flyover of the factory is showing a few dozen new Model S vehicles have been built:

What is most interesting is that Youtuber MKBHD shared the video and some commenters spotted what looks like third-row seats in one of the new Model S vehicles:

The white seats can be seen in the back window of the gray Model S at the bottom right of the picture above.

The new Model S refresh is linked to the new Model S Plaid, or now Plaid Plus, which is the top performance version of the Model S.

When Elon Musk first announced the Model S Plaid, the CEO said that it will have the option for third-row jump seats, which was an option on the original Model S but was later discontinued.

However, the original Model S rear-facing seats were only big enough for children.

Musk said that the new third-row seats for the Model S Plaid would be big enough for adults – making the electric sedan a full 7-seater.

But when Tesla unveiled the new Model S earlier this year, it didn’t have a third-row option, and it is still not in the Model S online configurator.

This new sighting is bringing hope that it will actually be an option in the near future.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.