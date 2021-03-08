Quick Charge Podcast: March 8, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model S refresh spotted with potential third-row seats
- Tesla is behind a secretive big battery project in Texas
- Tesla’s communications with DMV over Full Self-Driving are released and they bring some confusion
- Elon Musk: Tesla to unveil updated Cybertruck next quarter as it focuses on production
- GM releases new Hummer EV electric pickup testing footage, announces SUV version unveil
- Porsche takes a bigger stake in electric hypercar maker Rimac with new investment
- Community solar and storage secures a huge financing deal
- EGEB: First major US offshore wind farm makes another leap forward
