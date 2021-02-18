Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $27.59 shipped with the code LQ5OWVA4 at checkout. Down from $43, today’s deal saves 36% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that these lights are outdoor-rated and ready to go anywhere around your property. A built-in solar panel means you won’t have to run wires or change batteries here. Plus, if the sun doesn’t come out for a while, you can just plug it in via microUSB and easily charge the built-in battery. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $299.99 shipped after you clip the $100 on-page coupon. This is $100 off the regular $400 price tag, about $40 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Whether it’s for a power supply during emergency stations/power outages or for your next outdoor adventure, its “388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device.” Connectivity here includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a pair of DC ports. This model also ships with a 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and an 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars and you can get additional details in our hands-on review.

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Thermostat E for $139 shipped. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in three months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.