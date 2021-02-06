Quick Charge Podcast: February 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- A closer look at Tesla’s latest semi electric truck prototype
- Tesla reintroduces Enhanced Autopilot with some FSD features in Europe and China
- Tesla submits investment proposal for a battery project in nickel-rich Indonesia
- The Electrek Review: The Mach-E is Ford’s most important Mustang in 56 years
- Longest range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021
- EGEB: Denmark to build $34 billion artificial wind energy island
- Pete Buttigieg wants great high-speed US rail – is it possible?
