Tesla reintroduces Enhanced Autopilot with some FSD features in Europe

Tesla has reintroduced the Enhanced Autopilot packaged in Europe with some features that were in the more expensive Full Self-Driving package.

Over the last few years, Tesla has changed its Autopilot options and pricing so many times, it has been hard to follow.

Finally, the automaker ended up making the Autopilot’s Autosteer and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control standard on its vehicles and bundled the rest of the features into its “Full Self-Driving package” (FSD).

The automaker started selling the FSD package for $5,000, and it has gradually increased the price to now $10,000 as it added more features to it.

It gives buyers limited options to access some of the more useful convenient features.

At times, Tesla has brought back the “Enhanced Autopilot” package in order to give more options to customers.

Today, the automaker did it again, but apparently only for customers based in Europe.

Several Europe-based Tesla customers who didn’t buy the FSD package are reporting now having the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Autopilot” in the Tesla app.

The option is 3,800 euros (~$4,500) and has the following features taken from the FSD package:

Enhanced Autopilot

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Capability

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

Autosteer on city streets (coming soon)

In the past, Tesla has temporarily brought back the option in other markets, and therefore the option could go away.

Electrek‘s take

If I had to guess, I’d assume that the FSD take-rate is much lower in Europe than it is in North America, especially since the start of the FSD beta.

Tesla had at the time needed to nerf Autopilot features in Europe due to regulations, and the market does get some Autopilot updates later than in North America.

The automaker rarely comments on the FSD take-rate, but Elon said during the last earnings results that in China, it was about 1% to 2%, which is “much lower than in other markets.”

It makes sense for Tesla to bring back Enhanced Autopilot in some of those markets in order to deliver some more value out of the capabilities and extract some more profits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.