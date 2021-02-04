Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 10000mAh Solar-powered Portable Battery for $29.99 shipped with the code ANKR1640 at checkout. This saves you $10 from its normal going rate, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This portable battery is built to withstand it all, given that it’s water-, dust-, and shock-resistant. Plus, the built-in solar panel ensures that you can recharge anywhere you go with nothing more than the sun’s rays. There are also dual 2.4A USB ports available here to power your iPhone or Apple Watch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric power and outdoor LED string lights, electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

US_ImaginTop (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the LITOM 48-foot LED Outdoor String Lights for $23.98 shipped when coupon code H4BWNMYY has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With less than a couple months until spring officially begins, now’s a great time to start thinking about your outdoor space. These string lights are an excellent way to class-up your yard or patio and boast a heavy-duty design that’s ready to resist the elements. Plus, if you decide to expand later down the line, LITOM touts that up to 27 additional sets of string lights can be attached. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe SPX2598-MAX 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon for $69 shipped. For comparison, the non-MAX version goes for $155 right now at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to clean up your home this spring, a pressure washer will get the job done without a problem. This one boasts 2000PSI of power and even includes a foam cannon so you can use it to wash your car. Plus, you’ll get three quick-connect nozzles, including a 0-, 20-, and 40-degree tip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.