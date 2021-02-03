Quick Charge Podcast: February 3, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla opens its new Supercharger factory
- Tesla updates Model Y timeline in Europe, hints at Gigafactory Berlin to start production ‘mid-2021’
- Tesla is working on new key fob with auto unlocking ‘immune to relay attacks’
- Panasonic plans to deploy Tesla 4680 battery cell production later this year
- GM unveils amusing ‘No way, Norway’ EV Superbowl ad starring Will Ferrell
- Amazon officially starts using Rivian electric van to make customer deliveries
- Porsche is 3D printing electric drive housings that are lighter and stronger than conventional ones
- Tennessee funds statewide electric vehicle fast charging network
- EGEB: Harvard University buys four Proterra ZX5 Electric Transit Buses
- Harley-Davidson unveils 5-year plan, including new division for electric motorcycles
