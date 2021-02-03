Tesla updates Model Y timeline in Europe, hints at Gigafactory Berlin to start production ‘mid-2021’

Tesla has updated its Model Y delivery timeline in Europe – hinting at Gigafactory Berlin to start production in “mid-2021.”

Tesla Model Y in Europe

With Model Y, Tesla has taken a completely different approach to rolling out the vehicle in new markets.

Previously, the automaker would start production of a new vehicle at the Fremont factory, start deliveries in North America, and expand to other markets once production had ramped up at the factory.

But for Model Y, Tesla plans to only launch the electric SUV in Europe and Asia when it achieves local production.

Tesla already started Model Y production at Gigafactory Shanghai, and now the electric SUV is being delivered in China.

Next is Europe, but in order for Model Y to be delivered on the old continent, Tesla needs to reach production at the brand-new Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla has now updated its Model Y online configurator in Europe to show a more precise delivery timeline of “mid-2021”:

That’s updated from just “2021,” and it would indicate a start of production in just a few months at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin

This is exciting for Model Y reservation holders in Europe who have been waiting a long time, but it’s also exciting because the Model Y produced at Gigafactory Berlin is expected to feature several new technologies.

First off, it is going to be equipped with Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell, which features a tabless design enabling a bigger form-factor among other improvements.

These new cells are going to be used in a new structural battery pack design where the pack is used as a structural part of the vehicle’s chassis.

Finally, the new Model Y produced at Gigafactory Berlin is going to be built with far fewer parts than its US-made counterpart thanks to more giga-casting.

The front and the back underbody are going to be made each of a single part made in a ‘Giga Press’ and connected together by the structural battery pack.

These changes are expected to greatly simplify the production of the electric vehicle, reduce cost, and create a more efficient vehicle.

We recently reported on Tesla CEO Elon Musk sharing some of the progress made at Gigafactory Berlin, which now looks to be ready to start producing Model Y in just a few months.

