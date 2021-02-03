Tesla opens its new Supercharger factory

Tesla has started production at its brand new Supercharger factory in Shanghai, and it is expected to greatly accelerate the growth of the Supercharger network.

Tesla Supercharger Factory

Originally, Tesla was producing its Supercharger stations in Fremont, California.

With the launch of the Supercharger V3 last year, the automaker moved production to Gigafactory New York, where it also produces its solar roof tiles.

The move enabled Tesla to increase production as it expands the network with the more powerful Supercharger V3 stations.

In 2020, Tesla accelerated deployment and recently installed its 20,000th charger in the Supercharger network.

Last year, we learned that Tesla was also planning to build a factory to produce Supercharger stations in China.

At the time, it was reported that Tesla’s new plant located near Gigafactory Shanghai could go into operation as soon as February 2021, and they stuck to that timeline.

Now the automaker has announced that it already started production at the new factory: (from Weibo account of Tesla’s Charging Team in China – translated from Chinese):

“Today, Tesla Shanghai Supercharging Station Factory was officially put into production with the strong support of Shanghai governments at all levels and Tesla’s rapid advancement, the Tesla Shanghai Super Charging Station Factory was officially completed and put into production, representing the industry’s leading the third-generation supercharging pile (V3) was officially off the assembly line. The project took less than half a year from the formal establishment of the project in August 2020 to the official production, which once again reflects the speed of Shanghai and Tesla.”

Tesla shared pictures of the first Supercharger station produced at the new factory:

The new factory is reportedly going to be able to produce up to 10,000 Supercharging stalls per year.

Considering Tesla only recently surpassed 20,000 Supercharger stall deployed after building the network for the last eight years, it is safe to say that the new factory will greatly accelerate the growth of the Supercharger network.

