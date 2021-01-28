Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 8-foot Electric Pole Saw $161, more

VM Innovations via eBay offers the Greenworks 40V 8-foot Electric Pole Saw for $161.47. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 and trends around $220 at Amazon. Did you just have a big storm roll through? I did. Having a pole saw like this on hand would be very helpful right about now when it comes to cleaning up broken limbs and tattered bushes. This model sports an 40V battery, which is included alongside a wall charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on additional rechargeable batteries, solar power banks, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic AA Rechargeable Batteries for $37.39. Regularly $45 and originally $50, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen over the last 6-months. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2021 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes 16 AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 15000mAh Solar Power Bank for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 15000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Regardless of if you spend a lot of time outdoors hiking and camping, or just want the peace of mind of a power bank you can refuel from the sun, this is a worthy addition to your kit. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 645 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

