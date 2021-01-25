Quick Charge Podcast: January 25, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla loses man who produced some of the ‘best engineering’ Elon Musk has seen
- Tesla and Waymo jab at each other over who has the best self-driving tech
- Tesla partners with Samsung on new 5nm chip for full self-driving, report says
- Tesla refers to ‘Semi-Truck production lines’ at Gigafactory Nevada in new job posting
- How to get the most range out of your Tesla
- Ford F150 Electric leads Tesla Cybertruck on appeal with potential electric pickup buyers
- EGEB: In EU electricity first, renewables overtook fossil fuels in 2020
- Shell buys Ubitricity, UK’s largest EV charging network
- Apollo Ghost review: Testing a 34 mph electric scooter with better suspension than my first car
