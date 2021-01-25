Between its powerful motor and large battery, the Apollo Ghost electric scooter has a lot going for it. But one of my favorite parts has to be the long-travel suspension that makes this scooter a true urban assault scooter.

Whether it’s bouncing over potholes or hopping curbs, the Apollo Ghost is built tough enough to take it all.

And the same long-travel dual-swingarm suspension makes it possible to head off-road on the same scooter you’d ride to class.

Each wheel sports an 800W motor in a larger-than-average tire.

All together, that makes for an action-packed ride that still comes in at a mid-level price of $1,499. Well, mid-level compared to several of the even more expensive electric scooters we’ve tested.

Check out my video review below, then read on for the full specs and my experiences on the Apollo Ghost electric scooter.

Apollo Ghost video review

Apollo Ghost tech specs

Motor: Dual 800W continuous motors (1,600 W total)

Dual 800W continuous motors (1,600 W total) Battery: 52V 18.2Ah (946Wh)

52V 18.2Ah (946Wh) Top speed: 34 mph (54.7 km/h)

34 mph (54.7 km/h) Range: 20-39 miles (32-62 km)

20-39 miles (32-62 km) Weight: 64 lb (29 kg)

64 lb (29 kg) Brakes: Front and rear mechanical disc brakes plus regenerative braking

Front and rear mechanical disc brakes plus regenerative braking Tires: 10″ pneumatic tires

10″ pneumatic tires Suspension: Front and rear adjustable spring suspension

$1,499 with free shipping

$1,499 with free shipping (coupon code for $100 in free accessories) Extras: Front and rear LED lighting, under-deck lighting, LED display with trigger throttle, folding handlebars, dual charger ports, toolkit, IP54 rating

An extra helping of speed

Compared to many commuter electric scooters, 34 mph (55 km/h) is a big upgrade.

This isn’t the fastest scooter around, but it offers a nice balance between reasonably fast speeds and an economical price.

Don’t get me wrong, these speeds are fast enough to mess you up if you go down, and you should always wear proper safety equipment. But this also isn’t a 50 mph electric scooter that is asking for trouble.

At these speeds, I feel like I’m going fast enough to keep up with most urban traffic, yet not so fast that I’m pushing my luck too terribly far.

Either way, you should never ride faster than you’re comfortable with. The Apollo Ghost comes with the standard 3 levels of power that can help limit your speed until you get comfortable riding faster. There’s also a power/eco button and a single/dual motor button, both of which can help rein in this powerful scooter while you’re still getting used to it.

Enough battery for days, if you use it wisely

At just under 1 kWh of capacity, this is a lot of battery – but by no means the largest out there.

Reasonable riding seems to net me around 25 miles (40 km) of range. If I slowed it down more, I’d likely approach the company’s max range rating of 39 miles (62 km). And if I were to ride full throttle all the time (I don’t even know where I’d do that… ) then I’d probably get even worse range.

All of this is to say that the Apollo Ghost offers plenty of range as long as you’re being reasonable about it.

Just under 1 kWh of battery is plenty for most riders, and very few people commute more than 25 miles on a scooter.













Power meets comfort meets affordability

This is where the Apollo Ghost really shines.

It offers plenty of power (1.6 kW, to be exact) matched with a comfortable ride, all without breaking the bank.

You can climb hills and roll over rough terrain that would foil most smaller and weaker scooters. You get a nice big deck to spread your feet out on, and you even get a rear platform for your back foot, if you like to ride that way.

Those dual swingarm spring shocks provide plenty of suspension travel and work nicely on both the street and trail.

And the large (relatively speaking) 10-in air-filled tires only add to the comfort and confidence this scooter offers.

Yes, they’ll still get swallowed up by the most giant of potholes.

But basic rough roads haven’t been a problem for me, nor has riding on varied terrain from grassy fields to ping pong-ball-size gravel.

Build quality

The Apollo Ghost feels well made and solid beneath you. There’s not a lot in the way of plastic on this scooter. It’s mostly metal construction and has a very solid feel.

The folding mechanism uses a pair of clamps for rigidity, and there’s a big ol’ metal catch to give you confidence that it’s never going to unfold on you until you’re ready. Plus you get those nice folding handlebars, which can help the scooter squeeze into tighter places for transport or storage.

I would have loved hydraulic disc brakes, but the mechanical brakes seem fine and they keep the price lower, which is always a plus.

There is just the slightest bit of give in the stem, but that’s pretty much par for the course. You have to get into weird stem designs before you lose that.

With Apollo’s extensive warranty and excellent track record for service, you better believe they ensure these scooters are built right. These are true-to-form Canadians we’re talking about here, always there to help you out. They wouldn’t be able to stay in business if the scooters didn’t hold up.

And speaking of, just because Apollo is Canadian doesn’t mean you’ll rack up big shipping charges in the US. They not only ship for free, but they also have several service centers in the US. So just in case you do need support, they’ve got you covered with a local option.

Final thoughts

In summary, the Apollo Ghost feels like a well thought-out and executed commuter scooter that has the speed and power of other much more expensive scooters.

It doesn’t offer any crazy or super fancy features, but it is solidly made and has the specs to compete.

A top speed of 34 mph is plenty fast for most people, and the dual motors give you tons of power.

Ultimately, this scooter is all about balance and Apollo seems to have balanced the price and performance quite nicely.











