Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $129. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $179 with today’s deal marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model delivers an ultra-portable and compact design that’s perfect for cutting up limbs and small branches around your property. It includes a 24V battery, wall charger, and chain cover. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off solar accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is over $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars. You can shop the rest of today’s sale here.

AnkerDirect’s Amazon storefront is offering PowerHouse II 400 Portable Battery for $299.99 when promo code ANKR1730111 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $400, today’s deal is a 25% savings and matching our previous mention from around Black Friday 2020. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup. We loved it in our hands-on review, which is in line with Amazon reviews so far.

