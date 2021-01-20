Quick Charge Podcast: January 20, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla drops Model 3 prices in Europe
- Tesla (TSLA) gets first $1,000 price target from top analyst on lead with autonomous vehicles
- Tesla is hiring people to address complaints to Elon Musk on Twitter
- VW CEO teases Tesla’s Elon Musk in Twitter debut
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQA electric SUV with 265 miles of range and ~$46,000 price
- You can now buy a Porsche Taycan in the US for under $80,000
- EGEB: Ex-Aston Martin CEO – UK battery gigafactories are urgent
- Bianchi launches new family of electric bicycles with city, touring, and mountain e-bikes
