Mercedes-Benz unveils EQA electric SUV with 265 miles of range and ~$46,000 price

- Jan. 20th 2021 6:34 am ET

0

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the production version of the EQA, a new electric SUV that is adding to the German automaker’s EQ electric lineup.

The first version of the EV offers 265 miles of range (WLTP) and starts at around $46,000 price.

Mercedes-Benz EQA design

Back in 2017, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQA concept at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It was a compact hatchback at the time.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz changed its strategy for the EQA and made the vehicle an electric crossover.

Now with the release of the production version today, the German automaker confirms that it is a small SUV/crossover comparable to the GLA in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup.

Here are the official dimensions:

  • Length: 4,463 mm (175.7 inches)
  • Width: 1,834 mm (72.2 inches)
  • Width incl. exterior mirrors: 2,020 mm (79.5 inches)
  • Height: 1,620 mm (63.8 inches)
  • Wheelbase: 2,729 mm (107.4 inches)

Mercedes-Benz commented on the design comparison with the GLA – calling the EQA an “all-electric sibling”:

As the all-electric sibling of the GLA, the EQA enjoys the same powerful overall proportions with short overhangs front and rear. The front section flows over the A-pillar into the visually compact greenhouse. The powerdomes hinted at in the bonnet, like the flush wheels, underscore the car’s self-confident stance. Further distinctive features include the powerful shoulders of the bodywork and the coupé-like lines of the side windows. The pronounced contours of the sides add a certain dynamic elegance and offer an interesting interplay of light and shadow.

Here are some pictures of the production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250’s exterior:

And here are some pictures of the interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250:

Mercedes-Benz EQA powertrain

For the first version of the EQA, Mercedes-Benz says that the vehicle is equipped with 66.5 kWh battery pack.

However, that’s the useable capacity. The pack is rated 190 Ah at 420-volt, which would mean a total capacity of 79 kWh – leaving a giant, almost 13 kWh buffer.

Mercedes-Benz claimed that the battery pack enables a range of 486 km (301 miles), but that’s based on the NEDC cycle, which is not really useful.

The WLTP range is 426 km (265 miles), which is much more achievable on 66.5 kWh of energy capacity.

The battery pack can be charged through a 11 kW level 2 on-board charger, or it can be DC fast-charged (CCS) up to 100 kW.

The EQA’s battery pack sends power to a 140 kW front-wheel drive motor that can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.9 seconds.

Here are the specs of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250’s powertrain:

EQA 250
Drive system layout   Front
Electric motor, front axle                                  Model Asynchronous motor
Rated output kW 140
Rated torque Nm 375
Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.9
Top speed[4] km/h 160
Battery capacity, usable (NEDC)[5] kWh 66.5
Combined fuel consumption (NEDC)2 kWh/100 km 15.7
NEDC range2 km 486
Charging time[6] at wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging) h 5:45
Charging time[7] at a rapid charging station (DC) min 30

Mercedes-Benz says that it will launch future options, including all-wheel-drive and longer range versions, at a later date.

Interestingly, the company says that it will focus on efficiency rather than bigger battery packs in order to deliver more range.

Mercedes-Benz EQA trims, price, and availability

The first version of the EQA, the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250, is available in three different trims: the base version called “Progressive”, Electric Art, and a AMG Line.

Here are the differences between the three trims:

  Base model (Progressive) Electric Art AMG Line
Grille Black panel radiator grille Black panel radiator grille AMG-specific black panel radiator grille with glossy black surround and twin louvre in chrome
Front apron     with integrated air curtains and chrome trim[1]
Doors With chrome trim With chrome trim With chrome trim
Rear apron     AMG-specific, with diffuser look and chrome trim
Roof rails Polished aluminium Polished aluminium Polished aluminium
Light-alloy wheels in 3 special designs As standard: 18-inch, five-spoke design, bi-color As standard: AMG, 18-inch, five-twin-spoke design, bi-color As standard: 18-inch, alternative five-twin-spoke design, bi-color
Seats Luxury seats incl. Seat Comfort Package[2] Luxury seats incl. Seat Comfort Package1 Sports seats incl. Seat Comfort Package1
Upholstery ARTICO/fabric in black or macchiato beige[3] ARTICO/fabric in rose gold/titanium grey[4], rose gold-colored piping Black ARTICO/DINAMICA[5] with red decorative topstitching
Trim Standard: spiral look
Options: back-lit spiral look, aluminium with light longitudinal grain, open-pore brown linestructure walnut wood, open-pore black lime wood		 Standard: back-lit spiral look
Option: open-pore black lime wood		 Standard: back-lit spiral look
Options: aluminium with light longitudinal grain, open-pore black lime wood
Sports steering wheel with Touch Control buttons In leather, paddles for recuperation in black In nappa leather, with flattened bottom section, reinforced grip area, silver-coloured recuperation paddles In nappa leather, with flattened bottom section, reinforced grip area, silver-coloured recuperation paddles
Door sill Not illuminated Illuminated with EQA lettering Illuminated with EQA lettering
Floor mats Standard Standard Velour mats with AMG logo
Pedals black black polished stainless steel

With the unveiling today, Mercedes-Benz only released the price in Germany, where the EQA is going to start at 47,540.50 euros.

When removing VAT and converting to USD, that’s about $46,000.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is expected to start deliveries later this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger