Mercedes-Benz unveils EQA electric SUV with 265 miles of range and ~$46,000 price

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the production version of the EQA, a new electric SUV that is adding to the German automaker’s EQ electric lineup.

The first version of the EV offers 265 miles of range (WLTP) and starts at around $46,000 price.

Mercedes-Benz EQA design

Back in 2017, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQA concept at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It was a compact hatchback at the time.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz changed its strategy for the EQA and made the vehicle an electric crossover.

Now with the release of the production version today, the German automaker confirms that it is a small SUV/crossover comparable to the GLA in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup.

Here are the official dimensions:

Length: 4,463 mm (175.7 inches)

Width: 1,834 mm (72.2 inches)

Width incl. exterior mirrors: 2,020 mm (79.5 inches)

Height: 1,620 mm (63.8 inches)

Wheelbase: 2,729 mm (107.4 inches)

Mercedes-Benz commented on the design comparison with the GLA – calling the EQA an “all-electric sibling”:

As the all-electric sibling of the GLA, the EQA enjoys the same powerful overall proportions with short overhangs front and rear. The front section flows over the A-pillar into the visually compact greenhouse. The powerdomes hinted at in the bonnet, like the flush wheels, underscore the car’s self-confident stance. Further distinctive features include the powerful shoulders of the bodywork and the coupé-like lines of the side windows. The pronounced contours of the sides add a certain dynamic elegance and offer an interesting interplay of light and shadow.

Here are some pictures of the production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250’s exterior:

And here are some pictures of the interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250:

Mercedes-Benz EQA powertrain

For the first version of the EQA, Mercedes-Benz says that the vehicle is equipped with 66.5 kWh battery pack.

However, that’s the useable capacity. The pack is rated 190 Ah at 420-volt, which would mean a total capacity of 79 kWh – leaving a giant, almost 13 kWh buffer.

Mercedes-Benz claimed that the battery pack enables a range of 486 km (301 miles), but that’s based on the NEDC cycle, which is not really useful.

The WLTP range is 426 km (265 miles), which is much more achievable on 66.5 kWh of energy capacity.

The battery pack can be charged through a 11 kW level 2 on-board charger, or it can be DC fast-charged (CCS) up to 100 kW.

The EQA’s battery pack sends power to a 140 kW front-wheel drive motor that can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.9 seconds.

Here are the specs of the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250’s powertrain:

EQA 250 Drive system layout Front Electric motor, front axle Model Asynchronous motor Rated output kW 140 Rated torque Nm 375 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.9 Top speed[4] km/h 160 Battery capacity, usable (NEDC)[5] kWh 66.5 Combined fuel consumption (NEDC)2 kWh/100 km 15.7 NEDC range2 km 486 Charging time[6] at wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging) h 5:45 Charging time[7] at a rapid charging station (DC) min 30

Mercedes-Benz says that it will launch future options, including all-wheel-drive and longer range versions, at a later date.

Interestingly, the company says that it will focus on efficiency rather than bigger battery packs in order to deliver more range.

Mercedes-Benz EQA trims, price, and availability

The first version of the EQA, the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250, is available in three different trims: the base version called “Progressive”, Electric Art, and a AMG Line.

Here are the differences between the three trims:

Base model (Progressive) Electric Art AMG Line Grille Black panel radiator grille Black panel radiator grille AMG-specific black panel radiator grille with glossy black surround and twin louvre in chrome Front apron with integrated air curtains and chrome trim[1] Doors With chrome trim With chrome trim With chrome trim Rear apron AMG-specific, with diffuser look and chrome trim Roof rails Polished aluminium Polished aluminium Polished aluminium Light-alloy wheels in 3 special designs As standard: 18-inch, five-spoke design, bi-color As standard: AMG, 18-inch, five-twin-spoke design, bi-color As standard: 18-inch, alternative five-twin-spoke design, bi-color Seats Luxury seats incl. Seat Comfort Package[2] Luxury seats incl. Seat Comfort Package1 Sports seats incl. Seat Comfort Package1 Upholstery ARTICO/fabric in black or macchiato beige[3] ARTICO/fabric in rose gold/titanium grey[4], rose gold-colored piping Black ARTICO/DINAMICA[5] with red decorative topstitching Trim Standard: spiral look

Options: back-lit spiral look, aluminium with light longitudinal grain, open-pore brown linestructure walnut wood, open-pore black lime wood Standard: back-lit spiral look

Option: open-pore black lime wood Standard: back-lit spiral look

Options: aluminium with light longitudinal grain, open-pore black lime wood Sports steering wheel with Touch Control buttons In leather, paddles for recuperation in black In nappa leather, with flattened bottom section, reinforced grip area, silver-coloured recuperation paddles In nappa leather, with flattened bottom section, reinforced grip area, silver-coloured recuperation paddles Door sill Not illuminated Illuminated with EQA lettering Illuminated with EQA lettering Floor mats Standard Standard Velour mats with AMG logo Pedals black black polished stainless steel

With the unveiling today, Mercedes-Benz only released the price in Germany, where the EQA is going to start at 47,540.50 euros.

When removing VAT and converting to USD, that’s about $46,000.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is expected to start deliveries later this year.

