VW CEO teases Tesla’s Elon Musk in Twitter debut

VW CEO Herbert Diess is poking fun at his friendly rivalry with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his Twitter debut as he tries to position Volkswagen as a leader in electrification.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is an avid Twitter user and managed to build a following of over 42 million people on the platform.

You could easily make the argument that Musk’s Twitter account has been an important asset to Tesla as one of the main ways for the automaker to propagate information about its products, services, and technology.

Musk has also used the platform to help recruit people at Tesla and receive feedback from customers.

We recently reported on Tesla looking to hire people to address complaints to Elon Musk on Twitter.

On the other hand, the CEO also used the platform to spread false information about the Covid-19 pandemic.

VW CEO Herbert Diess follows Musk’s lead to Twitter

While they are technically competitors, Diess and Musk say that they have a friendly relationship.

The two met late last year when Diess showed the VW ID.3 to Musk.

Diess often publicly shared that he admires what Musk and Tesla did for the electrification of the industry, and since becoming CEO of Volkswagen in 2018, he tried to steer the German automaker to try to catch to Tesla’s lead in key aspects of electrification.

Now, Diess is also going on Twitter, and in his first tweet, he decided to poke fun at his rivalry with Musk:

Hello @Twitter! I’m here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions! — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 20, 2021

While the comment is obviously tongue-in-cheek, it actually could help VW’s electrification effort if Diess can spread more information about VW’s electric vehicles to the strong electric vehicle community on Twitter.

Diess is also trying to get some of Tesla’s stock market momentum to rub off on the Volkswagen group.

Tesla is worth about 8 times Volkswagen’s $100 billion valuation despite the German automaker also heavily investing in electric vehicles and battery production.

