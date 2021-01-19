Quick Charge Podcast: January 19, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- First look at Tesla’s new structural battery pack that will power its future electric cars
- Tesla sues media over article that claimed quality issues and poor working conditions in China
- Rivian announces new $2.6 billion investment as it can’t stop raising money
- GM’s Cruise self-driving startup raises $2 billion led by Microsoft
- GM invests $800 million to produce new BrightDrop electric vans in Canada
- EGEB: China debuts 385 mph prototype magnetic levitation train
- SONDORS unveils affordable 80 mph electric motorcycle [Update: Get your questions answered]
- Review: Evelo Delta X is an adventure commuter e-bike
