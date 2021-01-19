Review: Evelo Delta X is an adventure commuter e-bike

Evelo, a Seattle based e-bike company, has combined business and adventure with the Delta X. We’ve reviewed plenty of commuter bikes in the past, ranging from bargain legends, stealth beauties, and some strange brews that only justify their existence by calling itself a commuter. But the Evelo has made something more practical, and even more fun.

The Delta X is actually a great mix of commuting goodness and durable utility. If you’re looking for a higher-end commuter that will last a long time, you’re in the right place. The comfort, agility, and power make commuting something to look forward to. The robust and easy-to-use components make for an straightforward bike to learn.

And this innocent looking bike has a wild side to it.

Evelo Delta X tech specs

750W mid drive motor

48V 11.6Ah side latching battery

Internal geared rear hub from Enviolo (formerly NuVinchi)

Schwalbe Super Moto-X Tires (tires are in short supply right now, so this may change)

180mm Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

100mm Suntour front fork

Includes front and rear fenders, integrated lights and rear rack

Branded chain lock available

Delta X drivetrain

Power

Let’s talk about the powertrain first. The 750W mid-drive motor has been around for a while, earning a reputation as being durable and reliable. Being a cadence-based system, it’s very easy to use and understand. It’s good because paired with it is a mechanical Enviolo internal geared hub. This system smoothly changes the gearing on the bike without any clunking or indexing between gears. You can change it at a dead stop, or in motion, which is nice, but it also doesn’t require nearly as much maintenance as a traditional derailleur. Combined with the extremely durable motor, you’ve got a long-lasting propulsion system here.

Not exactly “hidden” battery

We’ve got a 48V 11.6ah battery, and I would guess it might get about 15 miles at full blast, and probably over 40 miles if you use the battery gingerly. The extra frame shroud mostly integrates the battery into the bike aesthetic, and makes the battery super easy to get on and off. Personally, I’m fine with blatant batteries, and I think Evelo is, too, since it has announced that a dual battery option for the Delta X is coming soon.

Handsome stance

Delta X vs. Aurora Limited

To look behind the curtain a bit, Evelo put all their fancy stuff on the Aurora Limited and Galaxy bikes, and this Delta-X is a bit more priced to sell. Rather than springing for the belt drive and the electronic automatic enviolo, the Delta X is a bit more conservative, rocking a normal chain and cable drawn enviolo hub.

Considering this bike has an MSRP of $3,699, there’s not a lot to complain about. I mentioned the motor being a bit old school, but it performs extremely well and there’s a good reason it’s still in use today. Instead of comfort points like handlebars, grips, and a seat, Evelo chose to get a little action-oriented. But actually, with a bit of DIY, the Delta-X can convert to a comfort bike just by changing those three things.













Life with the Delta X

All the pieces are here for commuting: full coverage fenders, integrated lights, and a standard rack for cargo bags of various sizes. This is the functional side of the bike. But after you get a few rounds in, it starts to show its true colors. The bike has a more forward and aggressive riding position, and combined with the wide handlebars, gives you a lot of fine control over tight turns and even small jumps. I went up stairs, up and down hills, even a small amphitheater. The Delta X is made to challenge the urban jungle.

Wide bars

Electrek’s Take

After my time with the bike, I enjoyed it most as an adventure commuter. Taking new ways to work, cutting through parks, alleys, and sidewalks trying to beat the clock or beat boredom. The business side of the bike won’t disappoint. It’s obviously made to get you around town very reliably. But when you’re ready to throw down, the Delta X is ready, too.

