Quick Charge Podcast: January 16, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) stock gets new $950 price target on arguably conservative delivery projection
- Tesla is liquidating Model S and Model X inventory by the end of the month as refresh nears
- Tesla (TSLA) launches its own solar power inverter
- Tesla claims you are ‘7x less likely to be in a crash’ with Autopilot, but the data is not that clear
- Ford delays hundreds of Mustang Mach-E deliveries for ‘additional quality checks’
- Lotus and Renault team up to develop an all-electric Alpine car
- An electric Corvette…SUV? GM is thinking about it
- VW’s highly-anticipated ID Buzz electric minivan has been delayed
- Toyota’s greenwashing leads to record $180m fine for emissions lies
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.