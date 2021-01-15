Ford delays hundreds of Mustang Mach-E deliveries for ‘additional quality checks’

Ford is delaying hundreds of Mustang Mach-E deliveries in order to do “additional quality checks” after delivering a handful of vehicles last year.

Ford officially started deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E last month. It’s an important milestone for the automaker, considering the Mach-E is Ford’s first vehicle built from the ground up to be electric.

While deliveries started in 2020, the automaker only delivered a limited number of vehicles, and it is expected to now start ramping up deliveries in 2021.

However, we recently received reports from several new buyers who were notified that their upcoming deliveries, planned in the coming weeks, would be delayed.

Some were told that they would have to wait up to an extra month, and we received enough reports that we thought it would be worth inquiring with Ford.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Electrek that they have indeed delayed “several hundred Mustang Mach-E models” for additional “quality checks”:

As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month. We want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve.

The automaker didn’t elaborate on what prompted those additional quality checks.

Electrek’s Take

We reported just last month on Darren Palmer, the head of Ford battery-electric vehicles, throwing shade at Tesla over quality issues.

Palmer listed a bunch of issues Tesla vehicles have been known to have and promised Ford’s electric vehicles won’t have quality problems:

The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather…

If you are going to criticize, you better make sure that your Mustang Mach-Es, especially the first ones, are flawless. It sounds like that’s what Ford is doing here.

Unfortunately, it’s resulting in some delays for early deliveries, but with all eyes on the Mach-E program right now, it makes sense to ensure that the early deliveries will be very good.

We tested a pre-production prototype of the Mustang Mach-E last month and we were impressed.

You can check out our first drive impression of the Ford Mustang Mach-E here.

