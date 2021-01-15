VW’s highly-anticipated ID Buzz electric minivan has been delayed

The VW ID Buzz, a highly-anticipated electric revival of VW’s iconic minivan, has been delayed by a year, according to a VW exec.

VW ID Buzz Electric Van

The German automaker unveiled the I.D. BUZZ electric microbus in Detroit back in 2017.

At first glance, it looked like just one more cool electric vehicle concept that Volkswagen was teasing but would never bring to market.

The company assures us that is not the case. They have plans to bring the vehicle to production within the next three years, and they are even investing in the production of the electric microbus in the US.

VW said that there will be two options. The most high-end will feature an all-wheel-drive system with a total output of 369 horsepower powered by a massive 111 kWh battery pack. Surprisingly, especially after their previous range comparisons, VW also offered the estimated range based on the US driving cycle, which the company claims will be 270 miles.

The German automaker claims that this version of the I.D. BUZZ can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 5 seconds and has a top speed of 99 mph.

Another less expensive version will feature a rear-wheel-drive setup producing up to 268 hp and a smaller 83 kWh battery for a range closer to 200 miles.

The announcement of the vehicle sparked hope for fans of the “van life” to have a chance to go electric.

VW is been guiding a released of the production version of the electric van next year in 2022.

VW ID Buzz Electric Van Delayed

Now, we learned that the electric ID Buzz has been delayed — at least in the US.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh announced the delay in an interview with Automotive News:

“I wish it was coming next year. It’s not going to come quite as soon as that; it’s going to be a little bit later than that.”

The executive said that it would instead launch in the US in 2023.

He said that VW is seeing strong demand for the electric van:

“The reaction’s been huge, and we just got to get it here. It’s as simple as that.”

It sounds like the production, or the production allocation for the US, has been delayed at the Hanover factory, where VW plans to produce the first ID Buzz electric vans.

VW has previously talked about also producing the vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee factory, but it’s not clear what is the status of that plan.

