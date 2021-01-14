The Wallke X2 Pro is in many ways a typical electric fat tire e-bike. It offers giant tires, a powerful motor, and a big ol’ storage rack on the rear.

Oh, yeah, and it happens to feature full-suspension. Aaaaand it literally folds in half.

Okay, so maybe it isn’t so typical after all.

Wallke X2 Pro e-bike tech specs

Motor: 750 W geared rear hub motor

750 W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 22-ish mph (35 km/h)

22-ish mph (35 km/h) Range: 15-30 miles (25-51 km)

15-30 miles (25-51 km) Battery: 48V 11.6 Ah (510 Wh)

48V 11.6 Ah (510 Wh) Weight: 69 lb (31.3 kg )

69 lb (31.3 kg ) Max load: 30 lb (136 kg)

30 lb (136 kg) Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes

Hydraulic disc brakes Extras: 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, large LCD display, LED headlight, mag wheels, cruise control, thumb throttle, removable integrated battery, massive rear rack, fenders, phone holder with USB charger

Wallke X2 Pro video review

Make sure to watch my full testing of the Wallke X2 Pro in my video review below!

A lot of bike for a reasonable price

I won’t bury the price; the bike is available for $1,599 on Amazon with free shipping. And depending where you are, Amazon might even show you a $180 coupon (they do for me!), bringing the price down to a very reasonable $1,419.

For that price, you’re getting a full-size fat tire e-bike with front and rear suspension, an internal battery, a 750 W motor giving a speed of around 22-23 mph (35 km/h), hydraulic disc brakes, and mag wheels. That’s a lot of bike for this price.

So I started out impressed, though the situation isn’t all rosy. Some corners were cut to make that price possible.

While the front suspension on the Wallke X2 Pro is actually quite good, the rear was quite not. This isn’t a high-end rear shock, and the difference is noticeable. But for casual riders, any rear suspension is usually a plus.

There’s also a cruise control function that some may find useful but I find annoying. It will even auto accelerate for you, which seems like a questionable decision. I imagine that if you dig deep enough into the settings you’ll find an option to disable it if you’d like – though most people tend to enjoy cruise control on e-bikes more than me for some reason.











I can’t complain about the brakes. They are crisp hydraulic stoppers – not as nice as some higher end models but still better than average mechanical brakes. Plus you don’t have to deal with cable stretch issues.

And the mag wheels look pretty sweet. There’s a marginal maintenance advantage here too, as riders won’t have to worry about spoke tension. But mostly I just think they look fun, and I don’t factor them too heavily into the ride or maintenance equation.

If you’ll be doing lots of winter riding, the mag wheels mean less place for water and salt to hang out, as they tend to do all over spokes and rim holes.

The Wallke X2 Pro battery is admittedly small at just 510 Wh, but is a trade-off for keeping it internal to the frame (and not pushing the price too high). And yes, it is still removable as well with a keyed lock.

And I wish the bike had a built-in tail light, but at least they include a USB-rechargeable tail light in the box.

So my few gripes aside, I can start by telling you that for the price of $1,599, you get a great deal. This is a fully capable fat tire e-bike that can handle city riding or off-road trail rides.











How does it ride?

The bike is quite comfortable, largely thanks to those fat tires and full-suspension setup (even if the rear suspension isn’t as plush as the front).

The touch points are pretty good too, with the handlebar grips and saddle both feeling better than I expected from a typical Amazon e-bike.

Where I’m really excited is the ride. The motor on the Wallke X2 Pro is plenty powerful for this type of bike. It’s not blowing me away like dual-motor fat tire bikes or high-powered electric mountain bikes, but it is comparable in power to other fat tire e-bikes in the $1,500 range.

For me it was plenty of power to conquer all of my rutted out trails and grassy fields. If you don’t happen to live in Florida and instead have real winters, I can see it be plenty for several inches of snow, though I don’t know how well it will handle the deep, thick and wet stuff.

It is hard to explain the joy of riding right over rutted-out sections of trails without fearing that your wheel will get caught and throw you over the bars.

If you haven’t tried a fat tire e-bike yet, you really need to borrow, steal, or otherwise find one to test out.

Fat tire e-bikes are a class of fun all their own. And the Wallke X2 Pro gives me everything I expect out of a full-size fat tire e-bike, adding in some niceties that I almost never see at these prices such as rear suspension and hydraulic disc brakes.











It even folds!

The ride is nice. The parts are pretty darn good for the price. But the real game changer here is the folding frame.

The fact that we aren’t looking at a typical diamond frame should be the giveaway that this isn’t a typical fat tire e-bike – it’s a folding fat tire e-bike.

The frame has a folding hinge right in the middle, next to the battery. In fact, if you want to remove the battery, that’s how you do it. It can be accessed to unlock and remove when the frame is opened and folded.

The bike doesn’t get thaaat much smaller when folded. The handlebars don’t fold, which keeps the bike still quite wide. But the huge advantage here is that it just isn’t so freaking long. And that means it can fit in the back of most cars including many hatchbacks, smaller SUVs, larger crossovers, and the like.

If you want to transport most other full-size fat tire bikes in anything other than a truck bed, you’re probably looking at a large SUV or minivan, and then you’ve got to fold down one or two rows of seats. So if you don’t want to turn your family mover into a two-seater, the Wallke X2 Pro means you can probably leave all the seats up and just stow it in the rear, or perhaps fold just the rear row.











Is the Wallke X2 Pro e-bike worth it?

This is the million-dollar question. Or perhaps the $1,599 question.

I can’t help but compare the Wallke X2 Pro to the leading fat tire e-bike in the US, the RadRover.

On the one hand, the Wallke X2 Pro looks like the better deal when you factor in the hydraulic disc brakes, the improved suspension, and of course the folding design.

On the other hand, Wallke isn’t really a well-known brand and who knows how good they are going to be in a few months or years when it comes time for service and support.

So you’re always taking a bit of risk when going with a smaller company. But if you don’t mind heading into slightly less-chartered waters, I think the Wallke X2 Pro definitely offers a lot to love at a reasonable price.

