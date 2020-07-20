Super Monarch Crown 2.3kW AWD e-bike is more like an electric ATV

The Super Monarch line of fat-tire adventure e-bikes from E-Cells has always been a bit over the top when it comes to performance specs. But now the company has really taken the gloves off with their newest high-powered electric bicycle, the Super Monarch Crown AWD 1500.

I know it’s hard to spot this nearly invisible bike because of the camouflage, but look closely, because there’s a lot to see.

The Super Monarch Crown features dual everything: dual motors, dual batteries, dual suspension, and even dual racks.

E-Cells is pitching it as the perfect off-road e-bike, and they claim it has the performance to back it up.

The Super Monarch Crown features a pair of 52V and 1,100 W peak hub motors. I spoke with E-Cells owner David Cleveland about the development of the bike, and he explained that Bafang custom-built the 52V motors for E-Cells. While some companies use the standard 48V motors from Bafang and overvolt them, Bafang made modifications in these models, such as altering the copper coils for higher temperatures, that enable the manufacturer to offer a warranty on 52V use.

With a 45A and 18 mosfet controller, these motors can put out a peak combined power just north of 2,300 watts.

Speed varies based on rider weight, but pretty much any rider should be able to exceed 30 mph (48 km/h) on the Super Monarch Crown. Some heavier riders have even approached 35 mph (56 km/h) in unlimited mode. However, the bike can also be limited to comply with lower speed regulations in various areas.

To ensure that the high power draw doesn’t deplete the battery in a few short minutes, the Super Monarch Crown comes with a pair of batteries totaling 1,638 Wh. Each battery includes its own high-power 45A BMS so riders can run a single battery or both at the same time.

A single charger with a Y-splitter is included for charging the batteries off the bike. When charging on the bike, the Super Monarch Crown also features a single parallel charging port that feeds both batteries simultaneously.

Front suspension consists of an RST air-shock, while the rear shock is a RockShox Monarch RL. Four-piston Tektro Dorado hydraulic disc brakes help bring the bike to a quick stop.

A left-side, paddle-style thumb throttle is included, but can be removed for areas where throttle-powered e-bikes are not allowed.

Heavier riders can rejoice, as the Super Monarch Crown is rated for loads of up to 400 lb (181 kg). The bike itself isn’t a lightweight either, tipping the scales at 95 lb (43 kg).

The price has some heft to it as well, with an MSRP of $4,995. Fortunately it is still on sale for $3,995. That’s definitely not chump change, but is still within the normal range for high-end electric mountain bikes.

While the Super Monarch Crown has a combination of mid and high-end components, its dual batteries and dual motors help jack the price up higher than a lot of other fat tire e-bikes.

I’ve actually gotten started testing out a new Super Monarch Crown in the hunter camo package, though it will also be available in E-Cells’ standard options of orange, red and black. I can see how those colors might be nice, as I recently laid the bike down somewhere and now I can’t find it.

Seriously, though, I’ll be reporting back with a full review in a few weeks, but for now I can tell you that the power when riding off-road is incredible and the traction that the bike provides inspires confidence. Even in loose sandy trails, the wide tires and heavy weight of the bike keep it planted.

It’s almost like the feeling of riding an ATV, except for the whole two-wheeled thing.

Electrek readers may remember that we previously spent some time on the (only slightly) lower-powered version of this bike, the Super Monarch AWD 1000. Even with just a bit less power, that was already a pretty awesome ride. Check out that video below, then be sure to come back soon for our review of the Super Monarch Crown AWD 1500!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.