GM releases tiniest of teasers for Chevy Bolt EUV electric car with power flow screen

GM has released the tiniest of teasers for its upcoming Chevy Bolt EUV electric car — the much-anticipated follow-up to the Bolt EV.

Earlier this year, GM had an ‘EV Day’ during which we learned a lot more about their plans, including that it would finally launch a Bolt EV-based crossover called the Bolt EUV and a refresh of the Bolt EV.

Both vehicles are set to enter production in summer 2021 and GM has been teasing them.

In August, they released a teaser image of the shape of the vehicle confirming that it will look very similar to the GM Buick Velite 7 Electric SUV, which is only available in China.

Now GM is releasing another teaser for the Bolt EUV and it is only a very short look at the vehicle’s power flow screen:

GM also confirmed that the Bolt EUV is going to come with their Super Cruise hands-free driving system:

“Chevrolet shared a glimpse of the 2022 Bolt EUV Power Flow Screen, which will give owners critical information about their electric vehicle, including regen braking use and battery charge level. The Bolt EUV will be the first electric vehicle from Chevrolet to feature Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways. The refreshed Bolt EV and the Bolt EUV will go into production in summer 2021.”

Again, the vehicle is expected to go into production in the second half of 2021.

The new Bolt EV was supposed to come first, but it has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Electrek’s Take

As we previously reported, you can’t expect a big improvement in performance with the new Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

These vehicles are not using GM’s new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

They are getting a few upgrades from the current Bolt EV, but no major bump in range and power.

Nonetheless, we believe that they could still be successful at the right price point — even more so if the EV tax credit in the US comes back under a Biden administration, but that’s not guaranteed.

Furthermore, the EUV form-factor is also going to expand the market of the Bolt.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

