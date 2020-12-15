GM releases another tiny Bolt EUV teaser: headlights

GM is getting into the habit of releasing small —very small — teasers of upcoming electric vehicles, and now it is releasing another one for the Bolt EUV teaser.

This time, it’s the headlights.

Earlier this year, GM had an “EV Day” during which we learned a lot more about their plans, including that it would finally launch a Bolt EV-based crossover called the Bolt EUV and a refresh of the Bolt EV.

Both vehicles are set to enter production in summer 2021, and GM has been teasing them.

In August, they released a teaser image of the shape of the vehicle confirming that it will look very similar to the GM Buick Velite 7 Electric SUV, which is only available in China.

Last month, GM unveiled another tiny teaser in the form of the power flow screen.

Now the automaker is showing the Bolt EUV’s headlights:

Chevrolet revealed a first look at part of the 2022 Bolt EUV’s signature lighting, featuring a sequential front turn signal and LED daytime running light.

Here’s the quick video that GM has released today:

Again, the Chevy Bolt EUV is expected to go into production in the second half of 2021.

The new Bolt EV was supposed to come first, but it has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As we previously reported, it doesn’t feature any significant powertrain upgrade and instead focuses on a design refresh that is more significant in the interior of the electric car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.