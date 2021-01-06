Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Home Depot is offering the Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel for $72.99 shipped. For comparison, this saves you 16% and is the best pricing available right now. With 100W of total power output, this is perfect for running your RV, shed, or other 12V systems. On average, one of these panels produces around 25Ah or 300Wh per day, which is plenty to run smaller systems. However, you can tie multiple together for more power, which can be great for larger projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code M888N5H9 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $27 and today’s deal matches our last mention. Are you wanting to add outdoor lighting to your home, but wiring in extra fixtures is a bit outside of your reach? Well, this is a fantastic way to handle that. You’ll find that each light offers 3,200-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. Also, since they’re solar-powered, there are no batteries to change or cables to run. Plus, this means you can place them anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight with USB for $22.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Regularly around $30, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked since the summer. It’s also a good idea to have a flashlight on hand, but this model goes to the next level. It is both rechargeable (yay, no more batteries) and IP65 certified for outdoor adventures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

