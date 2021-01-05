Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight with USB for $22.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Regularly around $30, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked since the summer. It’s also a good idea to have a flashlight on hand, but this model goes to the next level. It is both rechargeable (yay, no more batteries) and IP65 certified for outdoor adventures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $80.75 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $100 or more price and the original going rate of $130. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. 7-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30-minutes or less” make this an easy buy at roughly $80. Over 10,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off already-discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories when clipping the on-page coupons. Headlining is the TP-Link RGB LED Light Strip for $50.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 720 customers.

