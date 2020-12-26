Quick Charge Podcast: December 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk says Tesla can still achieve milestone of 500,000 cars in 2020, but will need to ‘go all out’
- Tesla releases software update that turns your car into a boombox, and more
- Tesla launches 3 new in-car video games on its arcade platform
- Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive: a complete electric CUV experience
- Hyundai accidentally leaks IONIQ 5 electric car specs and it’s not bad
- Nikola (NKLA) kills deal to make electric garbage trucks because it’s too hard?
- EGEB: Abu Dhabi secures funding for world’s largest solar farm
- Scientists set a solar cell efficiency world record
- Canyon’s four-wheeled electric pedal car could get push from over $900M investment
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.