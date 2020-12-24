Tesla launches 3 new in-car video games on its arcade platform

Tesla is launching 3 new in-car video games on its arcade platform as part of its bigger holiday software update.

As we reported earlier today, Tesla is about to release a big software update during the holidays and surprisingly, no information has leaked about it.

That’s changing now.

A picture of the release notes has leaked on Reddit – although it’s in Norwegian and as part of the update, the release notes have been updated with clickable descriptions of every change, which limits the image to some headlines.

Here’s the image in question (via /u/Embarrassed-Top) :

The headlines reference new driving visualizations, scheduled departure changes, and more, but we will wait until we have all the details before going into those changes.

What we can more easily report on for now is 3 new video games being launched on Tesla Arcade since the names are clearly listed in the notes:

The Battle of Polytopia

Welcome to the unique turn-based strategy game set in the strange, flat world of the Square. Lead one of 12 distinct civilizations to victory by expanding your empire, researching technologies and ultimately become ruler of the world! Play in single-player or multiplayer mode for up to 15 players.

Cat Quest

“The multi award-winning Action RPG. Some say ‘Diablo with Cats’ others a ‘Super-cute Skyrim’, whatever your take, Cat Quest’s loot-fuelled cat-venture is as beautifully crafted, as its combat and magic are ultra-satisfying. Universally adored by critics – it’ll have you purring for joy!”

Solitaire (Kabal)

The last one is listed as ‘Kabal’, which means ‘solitaire’ as readers pointed out.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been building a video game platform called Tesla Arcade inside its vehicles, and it has been working with video game studios to port games to it.

Tesla has recently been putting more work toward video games inside its vehicles with the goal to “optimize fun” with its ownership experience.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla building a new video game and user interface team in Austin, Texas.

We are going to release another post once we have more information about all the other details of the Tesla holiday software update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.