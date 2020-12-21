Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Electric Snower Blower $187, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $186.75 shipped. This is for the tool-only model. As a comparison, it originally sold for $259 but trends around $230 more recently. With snow falling from the skies, now is a great time to buy an electric blower. This deal will be perfect for someone already in Greenworks’ 40V ecosystem. Features include a 180-degree rotating chute, 7-inch wheels, and other adjustable pieces. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $189.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $249, beats our previous mention by $9, and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

