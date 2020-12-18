Tesla increases new Model 3 range in new software update

Tesla has started pushing a new software update that is increasing the range on new 2021 Model 3 vehicles.

It looks like Tesla both delivered an efficiency improvement and changed the displayed range.

Earlier this year, Tesla introduced several hardware updates to Model 3 and Model Y, resulting in longer range in the 2021 models.

As we previously reported, Tesla hacker “Green” managed to find that Tesla was preparing a firmware update that would bring a new “efficiency package” through software to enable more range.

Now, several owners of brand new 2021 Model 3 vehicles are reporting that the new 2020.48.12 is bringing a range upgrade.

Tesla writes in the release notes:

“Your Model 3 will now display a slightly higher range to more accurately reflect the capacity of the battery pack.”

As we previously reported, Tesla confirmed that the new Model 3 is coming with a new bigger 82 kWh battery pack.

However, not every new 2021 Model 3 is coming with the 82 kW battery pack, and instead, some new buyers are reporting a listed 77 kWh capacity.

As we recently reported with the new Model 3 and Model Y headlights, Tesla is still transitioning the hardware to its new 2021 version.

Electrek’s Take

While Tesla is frequently delivering better efficiency through software updates, it is not to be confused with changes to the displayed range.

In this case, it appears to be a combination of both where Tesla is enabling more range while also better adapting the displayed range to the new battery capacity.

Also, the displayed range can be affected by several different factors and be different from car to car.

