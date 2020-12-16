A new, free US support line is providing electric vehicle advice

Community-owned Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and nonprofit EV advocate Plug In America have partnered up to provide free electric vehicle advice, not only just in Sacramento, but nationwide.

Free electric vehicle advice

The EV Support Program makes the transition to driving electric simpler for consumers by answering all their questions. The Support Program provides person-to-person phone or email assistance regarding electric vehicles, charging, incentives, and any other EV-related topics.

In Sacramento, SMUD customers have free, unlimited access to the SMUD EV Support Program Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST. The EV Support Program team is also able to answer detailed questions about SMUD’s EV programs and incentives. Further, Plug In America has created an EV Buyers’ Guide for Sacramento residents.

Across the US, the EV Support Program is available by contacting 1 (877) EV-HELP-1 or emailing support@pluginamerica.org. Outside of Sacramento, the first inquiry is free and is available beyond that through a contribution to Plug in America. More information can be found here.

This program expands upon the partnership between Plug In America and SMUD, which has already included the EV shopping website SMUD.PlugStar.com and Plug In America’s PlugStar dealer training in Sacramento, which ensures that EV customers have a positive shopping experience at the dealership.

Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, said:

Electric vehicles not only create cleaner air, but they are also fun to drive and save consumers money on fuel and maintenance. We are very excited to help even more Sacramento residents discover the many benefits of driving electric.

Electrek’s Take

This is a simple yet effective and efficient concept: Call or email and get free electric vehicle advice, whether you’re just thinking about buying an EV, or if you’re a veteran EV owner.

While this useful service is mainly catering to the Sacramento area, it’s available to EV drivers (or potential EV drivers) all over the US, which is pretty great.

Education is one of the best ways to encourage more US residents to switch to electric vehicles since so many people have a fear of the unknown. And free education? Even better.

