Tesla announced to its staff that it is upgrading Model 3 and Model Y headlights with a design that will work in all regions.

Since Tesla officially launched the Model 3 2021 refresh in October, we have been sporadically seeing new headlights on the electric car.

However, the updated design has been inconsistently spotted in some markets but not in others.

Now Electrek has learned that Tesla is bringing its updated headlight design to Model 3 and Model Y across all markets by early next year.

Tesla sent a memo to sale staff indicating that the updated design will propogate to all variants in all markets in the coming months.

The automaker wrote in the memo seen by Electrek:

We are transitioning Model 3 and Model Y to a new headlight design, which is eventually going to be consistent across all variants, globally. By Q1 2021, we expect all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to feature this new unit.

The updated headlight design feature is a more powerful and defined beam that has a squarer pattern than the previous Model 3 headlights.

As previously mentioned, it has already made its way in production batches for other markets.

In the UK, some Model 3 2021 vehicles were delivered with the updated design, and YouTuber RSymons RSEV produced an interesting comparison video with an older Model 3:

It not only shows that the new headlights have a completely different pattern, but also that they can focus the beam a lot more precisely, which could potentially open up new features in future software updates.

Headlight quality is obviously an important feature for safety and preventing accidents in low-light conditions.

Tesla had previously updated the Model 3’s headlights to try to improve safety.

In 2018, the electric sedan missed the top safety mark from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) due to the performance of its headlights, but Tesla managed to update the headlamps a few months later to capture a better safety score.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.