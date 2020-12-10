WowGo has become a favorite budget-level electric skateboard manufacturer, thanks to the company’s high-performance yet low-cost boards. The WowGo Knight is the brand’s latest entry into the market and helps improve upon an already well-received design.

Around this time last year, I was reviewing the $599 WowGo 3 and gushing about how impressive its ride was compared to its low price.

Now I’m back to take a new spin on the $459 WowGo Knight (or $429 with coupon code KNIGHT), which is surprisingly an even more capable board.

WowGo Knight tech specs

Motors: Dual rear hub motors (optional belt drive)

Dual rear hub motors (optional belt drive) Battery: 180Wh with Samsung 25R cells or 288 Wh with Samsung 40T cells

180Wh with Samsung 25R cells or 288 Wh with Samsung 40T cells Range: 11-12 miles (18-20 km) with Standard battery, 18-20 miles (28-32 km) with Plus battery

11-12 miles (18-20 km) with Standard battery, 18-20 miles (28-32 km) with Plus battery Top speed: 24 mph (39 km/h)

24 mph (39 km/h) Max hill climb gradient: 30%

30% Max load: 264 lb (120 kg)

264 lb (120 kg) Weight: 17 lb (7.5 kg)

WowGo Knight e-skateboard video review

WowGo Knight: Lots of configurations!

The WowGo Knight is ultra configurable. It comes with either a smaller 180 Wh battery or a larger 288 Wh battery. Both use Samsung cells, but the larger battery uses larger format cells and stuffs in more capacity (also allowing more power).

For drivetrains, you can choose between belt drive or hub drive.

Personally, I’m a hub motor guy. I love the low noise, low maintenance, and simple drivetrain. I don’t have to worry about pebbles in my belt, alignment issues, or pulley wear.

But many people prefer belts for the torque profile as well as being able to use full-size wheels instead of thinner wheel sleeves that transfer more vibration into the deck.

With the WowGo Knight, you get to choose between the two options, and can even get both to swap back and forth at your whim.

The hub motors are each rated at 560 W for a 1.12 kW total, while the belt motors output 600 W each for a slightly higher 1.2 kW total.











What’s different with the Knight?

Compared to previous WowGo boards, the WowGo Knight has a number of interesting improvements.

The ESC (electronic speed controller) is a Hobbywing V3.0 unit, which gives really comfortable acceleration that is nice and smooth.

There’s also the new Standby feature, which allows you to turn on the board simply from the remote, instead of bending down to also turn on the board after turning on the remote. I know that sounds super lazy, but it actually makes a big difference. Bending down and flipping over your board repeatedly is a nuisance.

Humans weren’t designed to manipulate things on the ground from a standing position. We were designed to use remote controls. Duh.

Next, WowGo uses their new in-house trucks. They actually look and feel similar to the Paris trucks I used on my last WowGo board, but have a slightly updated baseplate angle that helps them feel a bit more stable at higher speeds, or that’s what they claim. To me, they felt just as good as the Paris trucks, which already felt fine. The bushings are a bit on the hard side for my taste, but those are swappable in two minutes, and everyone has their own preference for bushing hardness.

The board also has improved water resistance. To be honest, though, I don’t know why that would matter to anyone. I don’t skate in the rain. You shouldn’t skate in the rain. And we all do everything we possibly can to avoid puddles. I have experienced exactly one bad fall in my entire electric skateboarding career, and it was puddle-related.

So “yay, I guess,” that the board is even more water resistant, but I don’t think that will affect many people.







What I do really like, and what will actually affect many people, is the new carry handle. It looks a bit funny, but it is just so freaking convenient that I don’t even care.

Carrying an electric longboard isn’t a fun thing to do. When I ride to my local market, I walk around with my boards under my arm. They are heavy, there’s no good way to grip them, and the only slightly comfortable option is to go wheels out so the weight curls it into your arm, but which also means you’re rubbing sandpaper grip tape up against your shirt.

But with the carry handle, I can let the board hang at my side like a brief case. I don’t have to use my biceps to cradle the board, wear me out, and sand my shirt into dryer fluff.

How is the ride?

The 78A wheels are nice and soft, though with my hub motor setup I only had them on the front.

The board is a bit stiffer than I’m used to (though it feels like a wet noodle compared to my Exway X1 Pro).

The board does a decent job of absorbing shock, but the limited flex means you’ll feel more of it.

That’s probably the main area where I can see room for improvement.

Deck aside, the electronics of the board feel great. The remote, as usual, is the comfortable pistol-style that meshes nicely into the palm. The Standby feature makes starting up a breeze. And the board’s acceleration and braking are both smooth and surprisingly powerful.

Yes, this is a budget electric skateboard. But it doesn’t feel like a budget electric skateboard, at least not in the acceleration and braking department.

The top speed of 39 km/h (24 mph) is plenty for me, as I generally like to cruise right at 30-32 km/h (19-20 mph), and that leaves me a bit of room for bursts of speed. But I just don’t like to risk it by riding around at 50 km/h (31 mph) all the time. If that’s your jam, then this isn’t the board for you. Go with a higher power, higher speed board.

But for everyday riding, configurability and budget-friendly performance, the WowGo Knight would make an awesome board for most riders out there.

The board feels super stable, is decently comfortable and has great throttle/braking response. What more can you ask for and still stay under 500 bucks?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.