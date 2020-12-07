Green Deals: ECOFLOW Portable Power Station $300, more

ECOFLOW via Amazon offers its Portable Power Station River 600 for $299.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and marking the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable generator works with solar panels to harness the energy of the sun into usable power. Notable specs include multiple USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, three AC outlets, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric scooters, snow blowers and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter for $699 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $799, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Winter weather may be on the way or even already here for you, but now is a great time to lock-in off season savings on Segway’s KickScooter Max for cruising around next year. It delivers an over 18MPH top speed and a 40-mile range that makes it great for commuting or just taking joy rides around town. Its folding design is complemented by a 2.5W LED headlight, brake lighting, and a 220-pound maximum weight capacity. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Snow Joe winter snow removal accessories highlighted by the Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch/15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower with headlights for $104.99. That’s 25 % off the normal going rate, $145 off the $250 list price and tied with the lowest price it has been in the last 2-years which is unusual for this time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.