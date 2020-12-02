Toronto-based Daymak is already known for a wide range of light electric vehicles ranging from e-bikes and mobility scooters to light electric motorcycles. But now the company is unveiling a much higher-end product range known as the Avvenire line that will be manufactured locally in Canada.

From the new Avvenire line up shot below, you can immediately tell that these are a totally different tier than the standard light electric vehicles we’re used to seeing from Daymak.

The blacked-out, sleek looking model line features six new vehicles ranging from electric bikes and covered mobility scooters to a personal flying vehicle.

As Daymak founder Aldo Baiocchi explained:

At Daymak our goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. We build our vehicles to give freedom of movement that are also a joy to ride. We are excited that we will manufacture our product line here in Canada and create up to 500 new jobs in the Cleantech industry with the launch of Daymak Avvenire. This will redefine what it means to travel using light electric vehicles. The technology we are designing will incorporate solar power to our fully enclosed vehicle line for an efficient, comfortable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional carbon emitting vehicles right at our doorstep.

While we don’t yet have detailed tech specs, we can at least take a closer look at what each model has in store for us.

Terra

The Daymak Terra is an all-terrain electric bicycle with some unique new features we’ve rarely seen before.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the bike is the inclusion of solar panels designed to trickle charge the battery.

The bike is rated for a range of 100 km (60 miles).

Foras

The Daymak Foras is an enclosed recumbent electric bike.

The rider lays on his or her back under the canopy and pedals like a traditional bicycle, yet from a reclined position.

The single-passenger light electric vehicle has a range of 200 km (120 miles) and features tech normally reserved for larger vehicles, such as a GPS-based anti-theft alarm and a back up camera.

Tectus

The Daymak Tectus is an all-wheel-drive (read: three-wheel-drive since it is a tricycle) mobility e-scooter designed to tackle various surfaces and in all weather conditions.

It’s quite a departure from even the most classy mobility scooters we’ve seen from Daymak in the past.

Like the Terra e-bike, the Tectus includes built-in solar panels to trickle charge the batteries. It also adds rear storage, a back up camera and sports a range of up to 160 km (100 miles).

Daymak even claims that it will include optional autonomous driving features. That sounds great, but a self-driving mobility scooter? I’ll believe it when I see it.

Aspero

The Daymak Aspero is a high-end electric ATV – a market that hasn’t seen an overabundance of entries so far.

Daymak claims the Aspero is “adaptable to multiple terrain types and riding conditions, and perfect for camping, hunting, and wilderness exploring.”

Like several of the other light electric vehicles in the Avvenire line, the Aspero includes solar trickle charging from built-in solar panels.

It also sports rear storage, plow/trailer hitch and a charge time of two hours. With most light electric vehicles charging in between 4-8 hours, that’s a fairly fast charge!

Spiritus

The Daymak Spiritus is a two-seater electric car with a tadpole trike format, similar in layout to other three-wheeled EVs such as the Arcimoto FUV and the Electra Meccanica SOLO.

Unlike the others though, Daymak claims the Spiritus will be the “fastest three-wheeled car in the world” with a 0-60 time of 1.8 seconds. They conveniently left units off of that figure. I’ll assume it’s 0-60 km/h, since if that was mph it would be Tesla Roadster quick.

In another apparent ode to Tesla, Daymak also claims the Spiritus will feature “optional auto-pilot”.

The Daymak Avvenire Spiritus – A 3-wheeled two seater car.

Other features include solar trickle-charging, WiFi connection, air conditioning and a full entertainment system.

Range is stated as 400 km (250 miles).

Skyrider

As if the previous five electric vehicles weren’t interesting enough, Daymak pulled out all the stops with the Skyrider, a personal electric flying device.

They don’t tell us much, only that “SKYRIDER is an elegant and high-performance electric vehicle capable of flying. No traffic, no cars, no pollution. The future flies well.”

So we’ll have to use our imagination when it comes to specs.

All six Avvenire line vehicles are available for pre-order now with a $100 deposit. When will we be flying around in our own Skyriders, though? That remains to be seen.

Electrek’s Take

I mean, they’re all pretty cool, and Daymak has a long reputation in the industry dating back to 2002.

But it’s easy to make things seem cool when they don’t actually exist.

These are all renders. Anyone can slap on solar panels at this point. I can just imagine the design meetings. “Ooh, add auto-pilot! And an entertainment system! Hey, can one of them fly too?!”

So yeah, this sounds awesome. I’m all for Canadian manufacturing of some awesome electric vehicles.

But let’s also be realistic here. Show me some prototypes at least before you start asking for my deposit. Otherwise we’re putting the flying cart before the horse.

