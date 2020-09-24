Close look at Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV prototype [Gallery]

Tesla’s Cyberquad electric ATV prototype had its first public outing this week since the unveiling last year and here we bring you a closer look with a gallery of pictures.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more thing” moment on stage when they brought the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, to show the loading capacity of Cybertruck’s bed.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Tesla planned on making the electric ATV available, but Musk later confirmed that it will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

The automaker hasn’t commented on Cyberquad since the unveiling, but the new vehicle program got a sign of life this week since Tesla brought the prototype electric ATV to its Shareholders Meeting and Battery Day event.

Tesla shareholder Marco Carini was Electrek’s eyes and ears at the event and we shared a gallery of his pictures of all the prototypes Tesla brought to the event earlier this week.

After popular request, here are more pictures of the Tesla Cyberquad prototype:

As we previously reported, Tesla used a Yamaha Raptor ATV and converted it to electric with what appears to be a Zero Motorcycle electric motor.

The production version of the vehicle should be different and feature more technology developed by Tesla from the ground up.

Tesla hasn’t released any spec about the Cyberquad yet, but Rich Rebuilds who built his own version of the electric ATV using the same powertrain managed to get a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 102.5 mph – probably a lot more power than anyone should be able to have on an ATV.

As we previously reported, the Cyberquad is a whole new vehicle segment for Tesla and it has some implications for Tesla expanding its lineup of smaller personal EVs or off-road vehicles.

Tesla said that the Cyberquad would be available to Cybertruck buyers in late 2021. No price has been announced.

