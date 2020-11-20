Green Deals: WORX 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher $60, more

Amazon offers the WORX WG505 3-in-1 Electric Blower and Mulcher for $59.98 shipped. That’s down $20 or more from the regular going rate. This 3-in-1 model can mulch, blower, or vacuum leaves for your outdoor space. It’s great for cleanups of all kinds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar lights, outdoor tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off outdoor tools, select generators, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Greenworks Pro 60V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower for $389.99. As a comparison, it holds pretty steady at $480 via Home Depot and trends around $450 elsewhere. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Greenworks includes a 20-inch width here, which makes it easy to blow snow off sidewalks and more. You’ll receive a 6Ah battery, as well, which should deliver enough juice to easily handle small to medium driveways this winter. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code CCK89BKJ at checkout. With 32% in savings available here, today’s pricing is the best available and knocks $12 off the regular going rate. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.