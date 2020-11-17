Quick Charge Podcast: November 17, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) goes on crazy hiring spree, adds 1,000 sales and delivery people in 2 months
- Tesla MCU car touchscreen failure rate reached over 30%, NHTSA still considering a recall
- Tesla (TSLA) surges on finally getting greenlight to join S&P500
- Peugeot e2008 EV — How does it compare to other electric compact SUVs?
- Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and others join forces to create ZETA: a push for electric cars only by 2030
- Mercedes-Benz upgrades EQC electric SUV’s onboard charger to 11 kW
- BMW unveils MINI electric van concept to explore what cars could look like in an autonomous future
- EGEB: How this solar ‘cow’ power bank keeps kids in school
- Trump rushes through US Arctic Refuge gas and oil lease sales
- Electric bicycle chargers replacing public ashtrays in The Netherlands
- ONYX RCR 60 mph electric moped gets major updates and doubles range
