Quick Charge Podcast: November 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla stops selling $35,000 Model 3 with new 2021 model year refresh
- Texas, home of Tesla Gigafactory, pitches higher EV fees
- Tesla Model S refresh rendered based on new Roadster – Dope or Nope?
- ‘It is going to be a race with Tesla’ says VW about new investments in electric cars and self-driving
- Lordstown (RIDE) claims 50,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck
- Mercedes-Benz unveils less camouflaged EQA electric crossover, delays launch to 2021
- EGEB: UK expected to move up ban of ICE cars to 2030
- TVA announces two new solar farms for Google and Vanderbilt
- Serial 1 (formerly Harley-Davidson) e-bikes unveiled, and we got the first ride
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Want to see the face behind the voice? Watch the YouTube Version Here:
Electrek Daily Channel
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.