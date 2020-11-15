Tesla Model S refresh rendered based on new Roadster – Dope or Nope?

Tesla recently brought a small design refresh to the Model 3, but a bigger refresh is believed to be coming to the Model S program.

Now someone tried to imagined what it would look like based on the new Roadster.

Dope or Nope?

Tesla first brought the Model S to market back in 2012.

The electric sedan has been slighlty updated over the years, but design-wise, it has remained mostly unchanged since 2016.

In the automotive industry, that’s a long time since most vehicle program since a design refresh every 4 years or so.

While it hasn’t changed much design-wise, Tesla has introduced several significant performance improvements to the Model S over the last few years.

Despite those spec bumps, Model S sales haven’t been doing great over the last few years and many believe that a design refresh would help the program.

Back in 2018, we reported on Tesla working on a significant interior design refresh that was at the time planned for the summer of 2019.

This refresh was delayed as Tesla focused all its resources on ramping Model 3 production.

The automaker is now in a much better situation and could be preparing to finally breath more life into the Model S program.

French EV website Automobile Propre decided to look into what a Tesla Model S design refresh would look like if it was based on the new Roadster design.

Here are some renders that they posted to their website:

What do you think of the design? Let us know in the comment section below.

Electrek’s Take

I think Model S is overdue for a significant design refresh and I wouldn’t be surprised if it is coming next year ahead of the launch of the Model S Plaid.

Tesla is planning to bring its new structural battery pack design to the Model S Plaid.

That’s a significant change to the platform design and I expect Tesla to have to make many changes to the vehicle in order to make that work.

It would make sense for Tesla to also take the opportunity to do a design update inside and out.

I do like the front fascia in those renders. You can see the similarities with the new Roadster and I think it transfers well to a bigger sedan.

However, I’m not a fan of the way they integrated the side cameras and I think the indentations around those on each side are way too pronounced.

As for the interior, I think it will be closer to the renders that we obtained from Tesla 2 years ago than just a Model 3/Y interior with a different steering wheel.

But I think it’s clear that Tesla will change the center display to be horizontal.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

