Lordstown (RIDE) claims 50,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck

Lordstown (RIDE) says that it received 50,000 pre-orders for its “Endurance” electric pickup truck.

The company has released a corporate update with a few interesting pieces of news.

Lordstown, an electric vehicle startup that spun out of Workhorse and GM’s sale of its Lordstown factory, unveiled the Endurance electric pickup truck at an event at the Lordstown factory earlier this year.

At the event, they started pre-orders with $100 deposits for the truck.

Now Lordstown says that it has received about 50,000 reservations from commercial fleets with an average of about 500 pickups per fleet:

Lordstown Motors has received approximately 50,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck, with an average order size of approximately 500 vehicles per fleet. This figure does not capture interest the company has received from organizations that are not in position to be able to place pre-orders, such as federal, state and municipal governments, and military fleets. Deliveries of the Lordstown Endurance are expected to begin in September 2021, with full production ramping up throughout 2022.

The Lordstown Endurance starts at $52,500 with a range of “over 250 miles,” but one of the most interesting things about the Endurance is the fact that Lordstown decided to use four in-wheel hub motors to power it.

Here are the other company updates:

Lordstown Motors is currently building and testing Alpha 2 prototypes of the Endurance , incorporating learnings from the successful Alpha 0 prototype vehicle, as the company continues to prove out its technology. Lordstown Motors is also preparing to build its Beta series prototypes beginning in early 2021 using the production lines at the Lordstown, Ohio, plant. The company expects to produce 40 to 50 Beta prototype vehicles, which will be used for crash, engineering, and validation testing. The company also expects some of these vehicles may be sent to some initial customers for their feedback. The Lordstown Endurance has already achieved a 5-star crash test rating via software crash simulation.

Lordstown Motors expects to increase its internal headcount to 500 individuals by the end of 2020 and to 1,500 employees by the end of 2021.

This week, Lordstown Motors will officially open a satellite research and development center in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Later this month, Lordstown Motors will open a service center in Irvine, California, in what will be its first service center outside of Ohio.

Construction has begun on a 700,000 square foot battery pack and hub motor production facility at Lordstown Motors' 6.2 million square foot Ohio headquarters.

Several senior members of the company's management team have recently been promoted. These individuals include Rich Schmidt, who has been promoted to president, Shane Brown, who has been promoted to chief production officer, and John Vo, who has been promoted to vice president of propulsion. Mr. Schmidt has more than 30 years of extensive automotive production experience, including at several major traditional automotive OEMs and at Tesla, where he was a senior production executive. As president, he will focus on ensuring the company's goals are met and will be responsible for all operational activities and direction of the entire manufacturing process. Mr. Brown has more than 20 years of production experience at traditional OEMs. Mr. Vo has more than 20 years of experience in the production of industrial electronics, including seven years at Tesla, where his last role was head of global manufacturing.

