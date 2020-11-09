Quick Charge Podcast: November 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company to join Tesla in Austin for new tunnel project
- Tesla (TSLA) could surprise with over 500,000 cars produced in China next year, supply chain report says
- Tesla may face delays at Gigafactory Berlin over lack of permits, Elon Musk gets involved
- Tesla announces it deployed 20,000th charger in the Supercharger network
- GM releases tiniest of teasers for Chevy Bolt EUV electric car with power flow screen
- EGEB: 7 countries could cause the EU to miss emissions targets
- Joe Biden hits the ground running with a climate-crisis framework
- Priority Current: The first belt-drive e-bike I’ve reviewed that feels UNDERpriced
